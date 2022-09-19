September 19, 2022 - Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) recently partnered with Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to help build a new home for a local family in the Hilton Head Island area. 12 HGV team members assisted with construction work, such as painting the interior and exterior of the newly constructed home in the Hilton Head Island area.
This initiative is part of HGV’s national partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, and its corporate social responsibility program – HGV Serves.
