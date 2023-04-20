April 20, 2023 - Outside Brands has appointed Sharon Sutton as their new Director of Human Resources.
Sutton has many years of HR and Accounting experience including working for The NutraSweet Company, International Paper, and was the VP of Finance at J. Banks Design Group. In her HR roles, she has been responsible for all aspects of the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to offboarding, developed recruitment strategies that helped organizations identify and attract top talent, and created onboarding programs that ensure new employees feel welcome and supported. Sutton works closely with Outside Brand directors and staff to develop performance management systems that are fair, transparent, and aligned with organizational goals. Sutton is a past board member of The Sunshine Foundation in Augusta, GA and volunteered with The Special Olympics for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.