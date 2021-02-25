February 25, 2021 - Theresa Dileo recently joined the directorial team at The Landings Club, heading the Human Resources Department and bringing a wealth of experience from various hospitality operations.
Theresa began her career at The Hilton Riverside, New Orleans as Director of Human Resources and then transitioned to ever larger and more demanding positions with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. In 2001, Theresa took on the daunting task of opening The Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando.
After two, very successful years in Orlando, Theresa was asked to take on the challenge of The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. Theresa and her team were responsible for the selection and training of 3,500 associates required to animate this iconic hotel and resort. Theresa served in Nashville as Vice President of Human Resources from 2001 to 2014, which includes the two years when she was involved in the transition and management to Marriott International. While serving as Vice President of HR for Gaylord, Theresa was recognized by Gaylord Entertainment and Marriott International for Human Resources Leadership Excellence.
In 2014, Theresa was recruited by Sea Island to serve as Vice President of Human Resources where she implemented systems and processes that increased employee engagement by 10%, developed an international recruiting strategy, and developed the vision and model for Sea Island University. In 2017, she was recruited by Sage Hospitality to successfully open Savannah’s first luxury hotel, the Perry Lane Hotel. While at The Perry Lane, Theresa and her team were recognized for creating unique, experiential training and development programs, as well as emphasizing the culture of the brand and the city of Savannah. She was also responsible for driving a culture that achieved the highest team member engagement results of all Sage Hospitality properties. Most recently, Theresa was again recruited to take on the role of Vice President of HR at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs.
Steven Freund, Executive Director of The Landings Club, said, “Theresa distinguished herself through her knowledge, experience, energy, and creativity. Further, we liked the fact that she will be coming back home! Her local ties and knowledge of our market, coupled with her professional attributes, makes her a perfect fit for our Club’s needs.”
When asked about her new position, Theresa responded, “I am thrilled to be part of an amazing team that is blessed with the stewardship of such an iconic club in my hometown of Savannah! Through partnership and collaboration, I look forward to further strengthening the club’s culture, and team member and member experiences.”
To learn more about The Landings Club, visit www.landingsclub.com.
