May 9, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Amber Seymour as an associate in the firm’s Commercial Real Estate Group.
Amber’s practice focuses on handling real estate transactions and title insurance matters. Amber has a diverse legal background including experience in residential real estate, estate planning, probate, employment, criminal, and family law.
A native of Savannah, Amber graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in Philosophy. She earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law and an LL.M. in International Commercial Law from University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. During law school, Amber completed internships with the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office in addition to an externship with the Disability Independence Group in Miami.
