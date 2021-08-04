August 4, 2021 - Oliver Maner LLP has announced that associate attorney Amelia C. Stevens has joined the firm. Stevens is a 2020 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law and is beginning her career at Oliver Maner.
Stevens is a native of Darien, Ga., and will focus on civil litigation defense, specifically government/municipal, county and correctional defense cases. She is currently a member of the Georgia Association for Women Lawyers and the Young Lawyers Division of the Savannah Bar Association. Stevens has previously served as a summer intern for the U.S. Department of Justice in the Office of Aviation and Admiralty Litigation in Washington, DC, a summer associate with Oliver Maner, and a clerk for Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit. She also completed a fellowship through the Georgia Sea Grant Legal Program at the Carl Vinson Institute of Government. Outside of the duties at Oliver Maner law firm, Stevens volunteers her time as an Adult Exploring Advisor with the Coastal Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America through their Law & Government Exploring Program.
