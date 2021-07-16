July 16, 2021 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP, an award-winning, full-service trial law firm with offices in Atlanta and Savannah, recently announced the promotion of attorney Andrew “Andy” Conn to Partner at the firm. Based in the firm’s Savannah office, Conn represents clients across Georgia and throughout the Southeast.
“Andy is a talented attorney who shares our firm’s unwavering commitment to securing justice on behalf of our clients,” said Harris Lowry Manton LLP founding partner Jeff Harris. “For the past five years, Andy has distinguished himself as an important member of our legal team and has played a pivotal role in the success of our firm, so this honor is certainly well-deserved.”
Originally from Spartanburg, S.C., Conn joined Harris Lowry Manton LLP in 2016, after earning his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law and B.B.A. from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
At the firm, Conn’s legal practice includes complex civil litigation matters including catastrophic injury cases and business tort litigation. He excels at trial work and has extensive experience in commercial motor vehicle, products liability, medical malpractice and premises liability cases.
Active in the legal community, Conn is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association (GTLA), State Bar of Georgia and American Association for Justice and is a graduate of the GTLA LEAD Program, where he sharpened his leadership skills and pushed for trial policies protecting individuals’ rights.
Conn currently serves as the Education Chair for GTLA and has been a member of the GTLA Political Action Committee since 2018. Over the years, he has held a number of leadership positions, including serving as the Savannah Trial Lawyers Association Scholarship Chair, GTLA New Lawyers Division Chair, GTLA Membership Committee Chair and Savannah Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Executive Board member.
For five consecutive years, Conn has been honored as a Georgia Super Lawyers Rising Star and has been recognized for his work in areas ranging from medical malpractice to civil litigation.
Passionate about causes involving children, Conn volunteers with Make-A-Wish Georgia and is heavily involved with the Kids Cancer Alliance, a non-profit organization based out of Louisville, Kentucky that fosters positive experiences and creates valuable memories for children fighting cancer and their families. He also participates in the CJA program, where he works with indigent court-appointed clients in need of legal representation in Georgia’s Southern District Federal Court.
