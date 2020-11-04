November 4, 2020 - Oliver Maner recently announced that partner Andrew M. Wilkes has been named to the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members in this prestigious invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. More than 7,600 lawyers and judges are involved in ABOTA chapters in all 50 states.
“I am honored to join this worthy organization and work to support their mission to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury,” said Drew Wilkes, a partner at Oliver Maner. A Martindale Hubbell AV rated partner in the litigation section of the firm, Wilkes concentrates his practice in the areas of trial practice including medical malpractice defense and family law. He routinely represents clients in jury and nonjury trials throughout the state courts in southeastern Georgia. Wilkes has been recognized by his peers with industry awards many times including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year, Georgia Trend’s Legal Elite, and others.
