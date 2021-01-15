January 15, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant LLP recently announced that Andrew Walcoff has become a partner in the firm. Walcoff is a member of the firm’s litigation group. He joined Bouhan from a large international firm, where he gained extensive experience representing companies and individual clients in complex cases in federal and state courts throughout the United States.
He also advises clients on litigation readiness, focusing on records management and data privacy best practices. A member of Sedona Conference Working Group for electronic document retention and production, he writes articles and gives presentations on the attorney-client privilege and related ethics issues, case law developments, and litigation cost shifting.
Walcoff received his undergraduate degree from Hamilton College, his graduate degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning & Preservation and his law degree from the University of Georgia.
