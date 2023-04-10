April 10, 2023 - The Eichholz Law Firm celebrated its 46th anniversary last week with a special event at its Savannah office. As part of its recently launched Community Partnership Program, the firm surprised Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, Shelter from the Rain and Warriors Sports Management by presenting each organization with a $2,000 donation at the event.
The celebration was held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the firm’s Savannah office at 319 Eisenhower Drive. Mayor Van Johnson was in attendance, along with representatives of the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce, Buy Local Savannah and several area nonprofits that the firm has supported over the years. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, music and networking.
