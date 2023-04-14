April 14, 2023 - Three local attorneys were recognized for their outstanding pro bono contributions to the Greater Savannah Region on Thursday, March 23, at the 2022 Pro Bono Awards, presented by the Savannah Bar Association (SBA), in partnership with Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP). Speaking at the event was Sarah Anderson, Supervising Attorney in GLSP’s Pro Bono Program and staff member in the organization’s Savannah office.

Pro bono service – when attorneys take on legal matters without the expectation of being paid – is one of the most impactful ways that attorneys choose to give back to their communities and meet their ethical obligations. In 2022, of the 1,100 cases accepted by GLSP’s Savannah office, nearly 170 were handled on a pro bono basis by 31 area attorneys with a commitment to service.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.