April 14, 2023 - Three local attorneys were recognized for their outstanding pro bono contributions to the Greater Savannah Region on Thursday, March 23, at the 2022 Pro Bono Awards, presented by the Savannah Bar Association (SBA), in partnership with Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP). Speaking at the event was Sarah Anderson, Supervising Attorney in GLSP’s Pro Bono Program and staff member in the organization’s Savannah office.
Pro bono service – when attorneys take on legal matters without the expectation of being paid – is one of the most impactful ways that attorneys choose to give back to their communities and meet their ethical obligations. In 2022, of the 1,100 cases accepted by GLSP’s Savannah office, nearly 170 were handled on a pro bono basis by 31 area attorneys with a commitment to service.
The honorees at this year’s Pro Bono Awards exemplify that personal connection.
Anthony Burton, recipient of the Pro Bono Champion Award, handled the highest number of pro bono cases in 2022. Mr. Burton, who works for the Burton Law Offices, handled 26 pro bono cases last year, representing clients seeking protective orders in domestic violence situations.
Mr. Burton, a former prosecutor with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, has always had a passion for helping victims of crime, especially those who suffer from domestic violence. “I greatly appreciate GLSP for allowing me to continue to serve victims of crime in private practice by working with GLSP and SAFE Shelter to help secure TPOs for survivors of domestic violence.”
Benjamin C. Davidson is the recipient of the Pro Bono Advocate Award for exceptional service to the underserved in the Savannah area. Davidson, an associate with The Cornwell Firm, represented a domestic violence survivor at her 12-month hearing. Shortly after the Court granted the order, the respondent came to the client’s home with a gun, shooting a bystander. While the county pursued a criminal action against the respondent, Mr. Davidson successfully pursued a contempt action to ensure the safety of his client and her family.
Gwendolyn Fortson Waring, recipient of the Pro Bono Service Award, was recognized for providing over 20 years of pro bono work for Georgia Legal Services Program and its clients. Since 1994, Fortson Waring, owner of The Waring Law Firm LLC, has practiced civil trial litigation in Savannah, concentrating in employment, family, and probate law. Her broad range of expertise has prepared her to answer the call for assistance whenever there is a need.
“Our volunteer attorneys take on pro bono cases not because of the promise of recognition, and it’s not because they feel as if it’s a forced obligation,” explained Sarah Anderson. “They do it for reasons that are personal to them – that are meaningful to them. It may be that they have a personal experience they see reflected in the challenge that a client is facing; perhaps a friend, colleague, or loved one has walked that path. Or they may just want to ensure that one less person feels powerless and unseen in our justice system. Whatever their connection may be, their service has meaning to them – and powerful impacts for their client.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.