April 15, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently announced that Gary L. Redwine and Joshua S. Yellin were recently elected as partners by the voting shareholders of the firm.
“Gary and Josh have earned the respect of their colleagues through both their professional expertise and civic involvement,” said Managing Partner Brad Harmon. “We are proud to share that they have been elected as partners and excited to see their continued success within our community.”
Gary Redwine graduated from Western Carolina University and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law. Gary’s practice focuses on commercial real estate and structured finance. His commercial real estate experience includes originating loans secured by real estate assets of all types, such as office, retail, hotel, multifamily, condominium, and industrial properties. Gary has extensive experience representing commercial banks, insurance companies, and real estate investment trusts. He also represents local and regional lenders and developers in matters of acquisition, development, and leasing.
A Savannah native, Joshua Yellin graduated cum laude from Tufts University with a double major in Environmental Studies and History. Josh earned his Juris Doctor from the University of California Hastings College of Law. Josh actively advises and assists clients with all facets of commercial real estate transactions, including negotiating and drafting contracts, obtaining zoning and entitlements for developments, and negotiating leases. He routinely represents developers and other clients in various zoning and land use matters before local governmental bodies in the metropolitan Savannah area. Josh is an active member of the community and works with various civic organizations including the Housing Savannah Taskforce, Jewish Educational Alliance, City of Savannah: Noise Ordinance Task Force, Forsyth Farmers’ Market, and Historic Savannah Foundation 13th Colony.
For more information about HunterMaclean, call 912.236.0261 or visit www.huntermaclean.com.
