IMG_3771-1536x1024.jpeg

Left to right: Lt. Brian Spence, Cpl. Shelley Holden, Angela Frazier, Cpl. Robert Robinson.

April 19, 2023 - Three Savannah Police Officers and one professional staffer were awarded recently by the Exchange Club of Savannah during its annual awards ceremony and luncheon at Carey Hilliard’s.

The Exchange Club of Savannah, along with sponsor Coca-Cola, presented awards for Officer of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, Detective of the Year and Civilian of the Year. The recipients were nominated by their co-workers.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.