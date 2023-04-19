April 19, 2023 - Three Savannah Police Officers and one professional staffer were awarded recently by the Exchange Club of Savannah during its annual awards ceremony and luncheon at Carey Hilliard’s.
The Exchange Club of Savannah, along with sponsor Coca-Cola, presented awards for Officer of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, Detective of the Year and Civilian of the Year. The recipients were nominated by their co-workers.
Officer of the Year: Cpl. Robert Robinson
Cpl. Robert Robinson joined Savannah Police Department in 1984, after growing up in the department’s Police Athletic League (PAL) program and being inspired by those interactions. Through his career he has served in the Homicide and Property Crimes units and is currently a member of the Traffic Unit. Robinson said he continues to stay on at the department because he still “loves his job.”
Robinson was nominated by his peers for his more than 39 years of dedication and service to the citizens of the city. Robinson works hard, carries himself in a polite and respectful manner, and has a great sense of ambition.
Detective of the Year: Cpl. Shenandoah “Shelley” Holden
Cpl. Shelley Holden moved to Savannah in 2012 to pursue a career in law enforcement with SPD. In 2019 she was assigned to the Special Victims Unit, where she remains today. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Appalachian State University.
Holden was nominated due to her dedication and reputation for always going above and beyond in her investigations and in her assistance with other members of the department. She frequently takes time out of her day to advise younger officers and helps officers feel comfortable in their roles and how they handle investigations. She is always available to help and is an amazing example of what a detective should be.
Supervisor of the Year: Lt. Brian Spence
Lt. Brian Spence is a Savannah native and former Marine, who joined the Savannah Police Department in 2009. In his current position, Spence is the Central Precinct Patrol Watch Commander, where he manages street operations for Alpha and Bravo watches. Spence holds a number of certifications within the department and has also received the Certificate of Commendation, two SWAT Unit citations, and the Medal of Merit.
Spence was nominated for his dedication and hard work in his supervisory role over multiple watches and shifts within the department. In addition, he takes personal and professional development seriously and assists officers through the promotional process to assist them in reaching their career aspirations.
Civilian of the Year: Angela Frazier
Angela Frazier began her career with SPD in 2004 and is currently the Outside Employment coordinator. In this role, she is responsible for the administration, management and coordination of the SPD extra-duty program. She holds a Bachelor’s in Business Management from St. Leo University.
Frazier was nominated for her work as the sole employee dedicated to the Outside Employment Office, which results in a high number of inquiries, support and emergency calls both during and after normal work hours. In the position, she manages accounts ranging from the hundreds to almost $100,000.
