April 28, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department honored nine new officers and one recently promoted officer during a recent ceremony at Old Ft. Jackson.
The Pinning and Promotion Ceremony is a formal recognition of the achievements of officers who are beginning their law enforcement career, as well as those advancing their career through a promotion in rank.
The nine new officers graduated from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center as part of its December 2021 and March 2022 classes.
Sergeant Matthew LoPresti was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.
The ceremony not only honors the officers, but also acknowledges the vital part that family, friends and mentors play as they champion law enforcement personnel throughout their career. Each officer chooses someone close to them who pins on their new badge – an act that symbolizes the importance of the support of loved ones for sworn police officers.
Those honored include:
- Georgia Public Safety Training Center Graduates
- December 2021
- Officer Jessica Howard
- Officer Christian Lehmann†
- Officer Martin Mitchell
- Officer Evan Riedinger††
- Officer De’Antoinette Rodriguez
- Officer Joseph Saia
- Georgia Public Safety Training Center Graduates
- March 2022
- Officer Ricardo Naranjo†
- Officer Ziqian Xu*
- Officer Matthew Youhas
- Promotion
- Lieutenant Matthew LoPresti
* Class President and High Firearms
†High Academic Honors
††High Academic Honors and High Firearms
