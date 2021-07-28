July 28, 2021 - Farah & Farah announced that it has expanded the roster at its Savannah office with the addition of Ashely Wentz as a personal injury attorney.
“From the very first interview with Ashley, you can tell that this is an attorney who has the drive, the experience, and the passion to absolutely get things done,” said Chuck Farah, Senior Partner at Farah and Farah. “The depth and breadth of her experience makes her an incredible asset for our team in Savannah, and for the whole firm at large. Ashley has the kind of skills that only time in the trenches can produce, and they help her consistently get the kind of positive results we strive for with all clients.”
Wentz received her Bachelor of Science degree in Homeland Security from the University of Maryland and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law. After completing law school, Wentz worked in Maryland as a law clerk and a family law attorney. She attributes her interest in personal injury law to her own life experience.
“When I was a kid, my mother was in a bad accident and had to go through so many rounds of surgeries and doctor visits. The case went to trial, and I even had to testify,” Wentz recalled. “Our attorney in her case became like family.” Today, Ashley draws upon her personal experience to provide top legal representation rooted in empathy. She's propelled by a passion to pay it forward, and help families through these hard times.
Wentz believes that a successful attorney should establish a strong relationship with the client, and should be organized and have effective communication skills with everyone, including clients, court staff, and coworkers. She takes pride in her “client-first mentality,” which ensures that the people she represents know what’s going on with their case every step of the way.
In her free time, Wentz enjoys volunteering with animal rescues – particularly helping orphan cats – playing the violin, and spending time with her friends and family. When she’s not at work, you can find her walking the historic streets of Savannah or enjoying a meal at her favorite local restaurants.
Wentz is a member of the Georgia Bar, the Maryland Bar, and the American Bar Association of Trial Lawyers. For more information, visit farahandfarah.com.
