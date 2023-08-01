August 1, 2023 - What is the truth? Is crime out of control? Or is mass incarceration part of the problem? The Justice for All Criminal Justice Panel will examine how our criminal system works—or doesn’t—and explore what can be done about it and how we, as interested citizens, can become involved.
The discussion will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the West Broad Street YMCA, Multipurpose Annex, 1110 May Street, Savannah, GA. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.