August 11, 2022 - The City of Savannah has launched a survey to attain community input regarding the search for a new police chief. This survey will assist the City in gathering input from the community at-large about what traits, expertise and experiences matter most to our residents for our next police chief, along with what priorities our police department should focus on in the next year.
The survey is available online at //SavannahGA.gov/PoliceChiefSurvey through Sept. 23.
