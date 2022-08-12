Aug. 12 - Chatham County Cohort Selected for Cities and Counties for Fines and Fees Justice.jpg

The Chatham County cohort features team members Michael Edwards, Chief Assistant District Attorney at the District Attorney’s Office, Chatham County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely, District 6, and Coco Papy, Director of Public Policy and Communications at Deep Center.

August 12, 2022 - Deep Center, in partnership with the District Attorney’s Office of Chatham County (Eastern Judicial Circuit) and Chatham County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely, have been accepted as the Chatham County cohort for Cities and Counties for Fine & Fee Justice, a leadership network pursuing innovative local solutions to reform fines and fees. The Chatham County cohort features team members Coco Papy, Director of Public Policy and Communications at Deep Center, Michael Edwards, Chief Assistant District Attorney at the District Attorney’s Office, and Chatham County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely, District 6. Their team represents one of six nationwide jurisdictions that are rethinking their reliance on fines and fees revenue and committed to implementing reforms that support public safety and economic prosperity for all of their residents. The full list of participating cities and counties are: 

  • Chatham County, Georgia
  • Jefferson County, Alabama
  • Miami-Dade County, Florida
  • Washtenaw County, Michigan
  • City of Wilmington, Delaware 
  • Wyandotte County/City of Kansas City, Kansas  

