August 12, 2022 - Deep Center, in partnership with the District Attorney’s Office of Chatham County (Eastern Judicial Circuit) and Chatham County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely, have been accepted as the Chatham County cohort for Cities and Counties for Fine & Fee Justice, a leadership network pursuing innovative local solutions to reform fines and fees. The Chatham County cohort features team members Coco Papy, Director of Public Policy and Communications at Deep Center, Michael Edwards, Chief Assistant District Attorney at the District Attorney’s Office, and Chatham County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely, District 6. Their team represents one of six nationwide jurisdictions that are rethinking their reliance on fines and fees revenue and committed to implementing reforms that support public safety and economic prosperity for all of their residents. The full list of participating cities and counties are:
- Chatham County, Georgia
- Jefferson County, Alabama
- Miami-Dade County, Florida
- Washtenaw County, Michigan
- City of Wilmington, Delaware
- Wyandotte County/City of Kansas City, Kansas
Cities and Counties for Fine & Fee Justice (CCFFJ) is led by the Fines and Fees Justice Center and the City and County of San Francisco’s Financial Justice Project. Results for America will be supporting the leadership team in the work with cities and counties. The jurisdictions participating in the second cohort will receive customized technical and strategic assistance, including access to policy, research, communications and data expertise on fines and fees policies. Each jurisdiction has committed to working directly
with impacted community members to enact specific reforms, and they will each receive a small grant to help them achieve their goals.
“The Office of the District Attorney is honored to be accepted into the CCFFJ cohort, and to engage in this work not only with our great partners Deep Center and Chatham County, but with the 5 other offices across the country to examine the application and impact of fines and fees,” DA Shalena Cook-Jones stated. “According to the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, Georgia rates second worst in the U.S. for localities’ fines and fees as a share of general revenue with a rate exceeding 10%, compared to the national average of 2%.“
“Fines and fees should be equitable, fair, and clearly related to public safety,” Chief Assistant DA and DAO project lead Michael Edwards remarked. “It is vital that we understand how fines and fees affect our citizens so that programs can be developed to address this serious economic issue in our community and to create a model for other communities to follow. We are excited to work with CCFFJ to ensure fines and fees justice in Chatham County.”
“We as a government have a responsibility to our citizens to ensure that all of our policies and practices are for the overall benefit for the community at large,” stated County Commissioner Aaron Whitely. “Reviewing fines and fees assessed and handed down in a punitive manner are no exception to this responsibility. Chatham County is blessed to have support from key local and national stakeholders and government organizations such as Deep Center, The office of the District Attorney and CCFFJ in taking a collaborative approach to ensure that our fines and fees are just, equitable and necessary. I’m honored to be a part of this collaborative on behalf of Chatham County citizens because critical review of policies and practices are key to the transparency and accountability of our government.”
“We know two things for certain: We must collect more data on this issue to make informed decisions at every level of the justice system and we know firsthand from the communities we’ve worked with on how fines and fees push people into a cycle of poverty, punishment, and burdensome bureaucracy,” said Deep Center Director of Public Policy, Coco Papy. “ Over and over, we hear stories of people trying to do the right thing, people trying to make it work, having to choose between paying a fine or paying a light bill. Paying a fine or paying for groceries for your family. From research done in partnership with Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, we know fines and fees in our state are often imposed without full consideration of both the human and fiscal costs. A system based on exacting revenue from those least able to pay is not only unsustainable, but comes at a cost for those trying to collect that revenue.”
Across the country, city and county leaders are advancing bold reforms to ensure their fines and fees do not place a disproportionate burden on residents living on low incomes and people of color. Recognizing the harms of fines and fees in their communities, many cities and counties have recently reformed their fines and fees policies to ensure they do not burden vulnerable communities.
“Policymakers from across the political spectrum are increasingly realizing that fines & fees reforms are a win-win situation both for struggling families and for their jurisdiction’s bottom line,” said Priya Sarathy Jones, Fines and Fees Justice Center, which recently published a series of local policy guides for cities and counties interested in reform. “For residents living on low incomes, a cascade of consequences sets in when they cannot pay: their debt grows, their license is suspended, their credit score plummets, their economic opportunities are diminished, and in some places they are arrested and jailed. No one wins in this situation.”
The new CCFFJ jurisdictions will pursue reforms that include eliminating criminal justice fees — the surcharges, penalties, and interest that drive up debt and make even a traffic ticket unaffordable for people living paycheck-to-paycheck; the high costs of incarceration — such as the exorbitant fees for phone calls, medical care, and commissary purchases, paid by people who are incarcerated and their families; and, right-sizing fines that exceed people’s ability to pay, such as ticketing, towing, and booting.
The members of CCFFJ’s first cohort enacted reforms to eliminate in-custody fees and municipal fees, to forgive outstanding debt, to end debt-based driver’s license suspensions, to implement restitution funds, to eliminate the costs of phone calls and dramatically lower the cost of commissary items in jails, and to provide fine and fee waivers and reductions for people with low incomes.
