August 15, 2023 - The Savannah Police Department will host a hiring expo, Aug. 18, at the Professional Development Center located at 3401 Edwin Street. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m.
Job seekers can expect to be given an orientation, application assistance, a physical agility test, fingerprinting, and an oral board all on-site. Lunch will be provided free of charge to applicants.
Applicants should bring a valid state driver’s license, a birth certificate, social security card, and their educational degrees. If applicable, candidates should bring a DD-214 or marriage license.
Minimum requirements for hire include: Must be a U.S. Citizen, be 21 years of age, must have earned a high school degree or a G.E.D, must have no felonies or serious misdemeanor convictions, normal color vision, vision correction up to 20/20, and a valid state driver’s licenses.
Applicants who wish to attend or have questions should contact SPD Recruiting Unit at 912-651-4226 or by email.
