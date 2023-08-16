August 16, 2023 - Earlier this month a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Chatham County Juvenile Court facility to celebrate the opening of a Mindfulness Room dubbed the “Zen Den.”
This project was a collaboration between Chatham County Juvenile Court, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, and Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition (CGIC)-funded by the Pittulloch Foundation and Resilient Georgia as a part of the Resilient Coastal Georgia Initiative.
