August 17, 2023 - This week leaders with Chatham County Courts met with community stakeholders to discuss the implementation of a Community Court (Homeless Court) in Chatham County. At the meeting, subject matter experts with the American Bar Association, San Diego Community Court and a Community Court judge from Charleston, South Carolina helped guide the discussion and answer questions.
The homeless court program is a special voluntary Superior Court session which is held outside of the court in a community setting at local homeless service agencies for homeless defendants to resolve their criminal cases, beginning with homeless service agencies instead of law enforcement. Before appearing in court, participants work with shelter caseworkers to design a plan to move to self-sufficiency.
