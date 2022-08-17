August 17, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department is warning the community not to fall for a phone scammer who is using the name of a CCPD Lieutenant to try to convince victims to give him their personal financial information. 

The caller is using the name of Lt. Bill Sharpley, who is commander of the Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol. The scammer tells victims that they have failed to appear in court, and must pay money over the phone to avoid arrest.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.