August 17, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department is warning the community not to fall for a phone scammer who is using the name of a CCPD Lieutenant to try to convince victims to give him their personal financial information.
The caller is using the name of Lt. Bill Sharpley, who is commander of the Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol. The scammer tells victims that they have failed to appear in court, and must pay money over the phone to avoid arrest.
If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and do not give the caller any personal or financial information. The Chatham County Police Department will never call a citizen and ask for any money to be paid, and no CCPD officer or employee will call you to ask for financial information.
Anyone with information about this crime, or who can help identify the suspect, is asked to call Chatham County Police Department Detectives at 912-651-4717, or contact them through the department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . They can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
