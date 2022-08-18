August 18, 2022 - The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 Edition has recognized Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP Partner Rusty Ross in two categories. Ross, who heads the firm’s Savannah office, is honored in both the Health Care and Real Estate categories. This is the 10th year Best Lawyers has included Ross on its list.
Ross’s commercial real estate experience includes a transactional practice for a variety of clients, developers, foreign businesses, corporations, industrial revenue bond financed transactions and low-income housing developments. He has been on the board of directors of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Academy of Healthcare Attorneys and Hospice Savannah. Ross is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, the Georgia Academy of Healthcare Attorneys, the Georgia and Savannah Bar Association and is past Chair of both the Savannah Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Academy of Healthcare Attorneys as well as past-president of St. Andrew’s Society of Savannah. He is currently a Vestry member of his Church, St. John’s Church of Savannah, and on the Board of Direction of the Savannah Benevolent Association.
