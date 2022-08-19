August 19, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, has announced that 28 attorneys from the firm were recently selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2023.
Founded in 1983, Best Lawyers is an annual publication that recognizes attorneys for outstanding achievements in their areas of practice. Attorneys are selected through peer-review surveys that have been completed by thousands of leading lawyers who confidentially evaluate their peers.
The HunterMaclean attorneys selected for Best Lawyers in 2023 are:
Ron D. Talley – Environmental Law, Real Estate Law
Harold B. Yellin – Corporate Law, Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law
Arnold C. Young – Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation- Defendants, Product Liability Litigation- Defendants
Attorneys recognized as “Ones to Watch” are earlier in their career and have typically been in practice for five to nine years. These individuals are also selected by peer review and recognized for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. HunterMaclean attorneys recognized in this category include:
Three HunterMaclean attorneys were also recognized in this year’s publication as “Lawyer of the Year” in multiple practice areas including:
Published in almost 75 countries,Best Lawyers is regarded as a reliable and unbiased source for legal referrals by the media and the public, as well as within the legal profession. Attorneys are not permitted to pay a fee for inclusion or consideration as part of Best Lawyers.
For more information about HunterMaclean, call 912.236.0261 or visit www.huntermaclean.com.
