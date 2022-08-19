August 19, 2022 - Oliver Maner bolstered its reputation further as rating service Best Lawyers has named 17 Oliver Maner lawyers to its 2023 Best Lawyers list and three to its 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list.
“We appreciate the recognition from Best Lawyers. To see the hard work and dedication of these talented attorneys is exceptionally gratifying,” said Patrick T. O’Connor, Managing Partner of Oliver Maner. “The recognition is shared with our entire team and reflects the effort we put into serving our clients.”
The Best Lawyers rating system is based entirely on peer review. The process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services. Nominees are submitted by anyone except the nominee, the information is peer reviewed and feedback is analyzed. If selected and all eligibility requirements are met, the results are published in print and online.
Highlights for the 2023 list include:
- Timothy D. Roberts, who was also recognized as the 2023 Lawyer of the Year for Real Estate Litigation in Savannah;
- Partner Ryan Beasley’s inclusion on the Ones to Watch list - his first award from Best Lawyers;
- Five additional Oliver Maner lawyers appear on the Best Lawyers list for the first time.
Lawyers renamed to the 2023 Best Lawyers list include:
- William P. Franklin, Jr. – Of Counsel
- David H. Dickey – Partner
- I. Gregory Hodges – Partner
- Robert W. Schivera – Partner
- Patrick T. O’Connor – Partner
- James P. Gerard – Partner
- Patricia Tanzer Paul – Partner
- Timothy D. Roberts – Partner
- Lee A. Summerford – Partner
- Andrew M. Wilkes – Partner
- William J. Hunter – Partner
- Douglas J. Giorgio III – Of Counsel
Lawyers named to the 2023 Best Lawyers list for the first time:
- Benjamin M. Perkins – Partner
- Paul H. Threlkeld – Partner
- George T. Major – Partner
- T. Lawrence Evans – Partner
- Bryan A. Schivera – Partner
Lawyers named to the 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list include:
- Ryan Beasley – Partner
- David Bobo Mullens III – Partner
- I. William Drought III – Associate
