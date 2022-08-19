Best Lawyers List Honors 20 Attorneys From Savannah’s Oliver Maner.jpg

Lawyers named to the 2023 Best Lawyers List for the first time: Benjamin M. Perkins – Partner, Paul H. Threlkeld – Partner, George T. Major – Partner, T. Lawrence Evans – Partner, Bryan A. Schivera – Partner.

August 19, 2022 - Oliver Maner bolstered its reputation further as rating service Best Lawyers has named 17 Oliver Maner lawyers to its 2023 Best Lawyers list and three to its 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list.

“We appreciate the recognition from Best Lawyers. To see the hard work and dedication of these talented attorneys is exceptionally gratifying,” said Patrick T. O’Connor, Managing Partner of Oliver Maner. “The recognition is shared with our entire team and reflects the effort we put into serving our clients.”

