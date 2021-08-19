August 19, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a series of residential mail thefts, and is issuing a warning about mailing checks from home.
Aug. 19 - Chatham County Police Department Investigating Residential Mail Thefts, Residents Urged Not to Mail Checks from Home
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
The department has noticed an increase in cases where thieves are stealing outgoing checks from residential mailboxes. The checks are then altered so they appear to be made out to someone else, and then are cashed. The theft is often not detected until a victim is alerted by a utility company that a bill payment was missed, or learn that a check they mailed did not arrive as expected.
These thefts have been reported in various areas throughout unincorporated Chatham County, and have increased in recent days. Residents are urged not to mail checks from their home mailboxes. Instead, residents should only mail checks or anything of value from a secure, U.S. Postal Service mailbox like those found in front of the post office.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717, or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward
