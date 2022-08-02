August 2, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department is reminding motorists that school zone speed cameras will re-activate on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, which is the first day of the new public school year.
The cameras reduced speeding in their zones by 93 percent during the 2021-2022 school year.
Cameras will turn on one hour before the start of the school day, and will stay on until one hour after school ends. Arrival and dismissal times vary by school, so motorists should make sure they are always driving the posted speed limit when in a school zone. Cameras do not operate on school holidays or weekends.
Speed limit signs, signs notifying motorists that speed cameras are in use, and signs that flash the speed a motorist is driving as they approach the cameras are at each affected school zone. Drivers can also use the Waze app, which will give them a voice notification when they are about to enter the school zone speed camera area in unincorporated Chatham County.
Drivers will receive a citation in the mail if they drive more than ten miles-per-hour over the speed limit. Fines are $75 for the first violation, plus a $25 processing fee. Any subsequent violations will result in a $125 fine, plus a $25 processing fee. Motorists have the right to appeal the citation, which is a civil matter.
School zone speed cameras are currently located at the Georgetown K-8, Marshpoint Elementary/Coastal Middle School, May Howard Elementary, St. Andrews, and Isle of Hope school zones. Cameras will be added to the St. James, Southwest, and Hesse school zones in the future.
