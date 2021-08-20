BouhanFalligant-Attorneysoftheyear2022.jpg

Four of the firms’ partners have been recognized as Lawyer of the Year. The Lawyer of the Year selections are: Carlton E. Joyce - Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants; Dennis B. Keene - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants; Kathleen Horne - Corporate Law; Leamon R. Holliday - Litigation - Real Estate.

August 20, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant announced that 17 of its attorneys were recently selected for inclusion in the 2022 Best Lawyers in America. The designation honors those who have been selected by their peers for outstanding achievements in their respective practice areas.

The Bouhan Falligant attorneys selected for the Best Lawyers in America designation include:

  • Todd M. Baiad 

    • Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

  • Rob Brannen 

    • Corporate Law

    • Real Estate Law

  • Dolly Chisholm 

    • Corporate Law

    • Elder Law

    • Real Estate Law

  • Dorothy W. Courington 

    • Elder Law

  • J. Daniel Falligant 

    • Banking and Finance Law

    • Corporate Law

    • Real Estate Law

  • Leamon R. Holliday 

    • Commercial Litigation

    • Corporate Law

    • Economic Development Law

    • Education Law

    • Litigation - Real Estate

    • Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants

  • Kathleen Horne 

    • Banking and Finance Law

    • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

    • Commercial Litigation

    • Corporate Law

  • Carlton E. Joyce 

    • Aviation Law

    • Commercial Litigation

    • Insurance Law

    • Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants

    • Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

    • Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants

    • Transportation Law

  • Dennis B. Keene 

    • Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

    • Transportation Law

  • B. H. Levy, Jr. 

    • Workers' Compensation Law - Employers

  • John G. Lientz 

    • Banking and Finance Law

    • Real Estate Law

  • Heather Lundy 

    • Real Estate Law

  • Melanie L. Marks 

    • Real Estate Law

    • Trusts and Estates

  • Harris G. Martin 

    • Real Estate Law

  • John D. Northup III 

    • Real Estate Law

  • Margaret W. S. Puccini 

    • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

  • Gregory G. Sewell 

    • Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

Four of the firms’ partners have been recognized as Lawyer of the Year. The Lawyer of the Year selections are:

  • Carlton E. Joyce - Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants

  • Dennis B. Keene - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

  • Kathleen Horne - Corporate Law

  • Leamon R. Holliday - Litigation - Real Estate 

In addition, two attorneys have been recognized as Ones to Watch.  The two selected are:

  • Lucas D. Bradley:  Real Estate Law and Transportation Law

  • Gregory Finch:  Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants and Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public, as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.