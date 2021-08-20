August 20, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant announced that 17 of its attorneys were recently selected for inclusion in the 2022 Best Lawyers in America. The designation honors those who have been selected by their peers for outstanding achievements in their respective practice areas.
The Bouhan Falligant attorneys selected for the Best Lawyers in America designation include:
Todd M. Baiad
Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Rob Brannen
Corporate Law
Real Estate Law
Dolly Chisholm
Corporate Law
Elder Law
Real Estate Law
Dorothy W. Courington
Elder Law
J. Daniel Falligant
Banking and Finance Law
Corporate Law
Real Estate Law
Leamon R. Holliday
Commercial Litigation
Corporate Law
Economic Development Law
Education Law
Litigation - Real Estate
Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants
Kathleen Horne
Banking and Finance Law
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Commercial Litigation
Corporate Law
Carlton E. Joyce
Aviation Law
Commercial Litigation
Insurance Law
Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants
Transportation Law
Dennis B. Keene
Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Transportation Law
B. H. Levy, Jr.
Workers' Compensation Law - Employers
John G. Lientz
Banking and Finance Law
Real Estate Law
Heather Lundy
Real Estate Law
Melanie L. Marks
Real Estate Law
Trusts and Estates
Harris G. Martin
Real Estate Law
John D. Northup III
Real Estate Law
Margaret W. S. Puccini
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Gregory G. Sewell
Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
Four of the firms’ partners have been recognized as Lawyer of the Year. The Lawyer of the Year selections are:
Carlton E. Joyce - Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants
Dennis B. Keene - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Kathleen Horne - Corporate Law
Leamon R. Holliday - Litigation - Real Estate
In addition, two attorneys have been recognized as Ones to Watch. The two selected are:
Lucas D. Bradley: Real Estate Law and Transportation Law
Gregory Finch: Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants and Product Liability Litigation-Defendants
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public, as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere.
