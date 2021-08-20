August 20, 2021 - Joseph “Rusty” Ross, who leads the Savannah office of Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, is included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Ross is one of few lawyers to be honored in two categories: Health Care Law and Real Estate Law. This marks the 10th year he has made the list.
Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.
Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Visit www.mmmlaw.com for more information.
