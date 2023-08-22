August 22, 2023 - Oliver Maner bolstered its reputation with the recent announcement by Best Lawyers, an esteemed peer-review publication in the legal field. Best Lawyers has named 18 Oliver Maner lawyers to its 2023 Best Lawyers in America list and seven to its 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list. This recognition is a significant honor, highly regarded by both clients and legal experts, bestowed on a lawyer by fellow professionals.
“We are honored by the recognition from Best Lawyers. We strive to exhibit professionalism, and an unwavering dedication to our clients. We are proud to acknowledge those deserving of this accolade,” said Patrick T. O’Connor, Managing Partner of Oliver Maner.
The Best Lawyers rating system is based entirely on peer review. The process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services. Nominees are submitted by anyone except the nominee, the information is peer reviewed and feedback is analyzed. If selected and all eligibility requirements are met, the results are published in print and online.
The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)
- Patrick T. O'Connor (1997)
- Bet-the-Company Litigation
- Civil Rights Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Litigation - Municipal
- Mediation
- Municipal Law
- Lee A. Summerford (2003)
- Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
- Corporate Law
- Tax Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Timothy D. Roberts (2010)
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Patricia Tanzer Paul (2012)
- Employment Law - Individuals
- Workers' Compensation Law - Employers
- Andrew M. Wilkes (2013)
- Family Law
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Benjamin Perkins (2023)
- Land Use and Zoning Law
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- T. Lawrence Evans (2023)
- Litigation - Construction
- James P. Gerard (2013)
- Litigation - Construction
- Real Estate Law
- Bryan A. Schivera (2023)
- Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Tax Law
- Trusts and Estates
- William P. Franklin, Jr. (1997)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
- I. Gregory Hodges (2003)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- William J. Hunter (2012)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- R. Benjamin Lingle (2024)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Paul H. Threlkeld (2023)
- Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
- George T. Major, Jr. (2023)
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
- David Herschel Dickey (1989)
- Tax Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Douglas J. Giorgio III (2013)
- Tax Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Robert W. Schivera (2005)
- Trusts and Estates
The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch (2024 Edition) - Savannah, GA
- David Bobo Mullens III (2021)
- Commercial Litigation
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Irving William Drought III (2021)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- William C. Phillips (2024)
- Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
- Jacob D. Massee (2024)
- Municipal Law
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Amelia C. Stevens (2024)
- Municipal Law
- Victoria Nease (2024)
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
- Ryan Beasley (2023)
- Tax Law
**The year in parenthesis is the first edition year the lawyer was recognized in the Best Lawyers list for any practice area.
