August 22, 2023 - Oliver Maner bolstered its reputation with the recent announcement by Best Lawyers, an esteemed peer-review publication in the legal field. Best Lawyers has named 18 Oliver Maner lawyers to its 2023 Best Lawyers in America list and seven to its 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list. This recognition is a significant honor, highly regarded by both clients and legal experts, bestowed on a lawyer by fellow professionals.

“We are honored by the recognition from Best Lawyers. We strive to exhibit professionalism, and an unwavering dedication to our clients. We are proud to acknowledge those deserving of this accolade,” said Patrick T. O’Connor, Managing Partner of Oliver Maner.

