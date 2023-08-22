August 22, 2023 - Bouhan Falligant has announced that 15 of its attorneys were recently selected for inclusion in the 2024 Best Lawyers in America. The designation honors those who have been selected by their peers for outstanding achievements in their respective practice areas.
The Bouhan Falligant attorneys selected for the Best Lawyers in America designation include:
Todd M. Baiad
Rob Brannen
Dolly Chisholm
Corporate Law
Elder Law
Real Estate Law
Trusts and Estates
J. Daniel Falligant
Banking and Finance Law
Corporate Law
Real Estate Law
Leamon R. Holliday
Kathleen Horne
Csrlton E. Joyce
Aviation Law
Commercial Litigation
Insurance Law
Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants
Transportation Law
Dennis B. Keene
John G. Lientz
Banking and Finance Law
Real Estate Law
Heather Lundy
Melanie L. Marks
Real Estate Law
Trusts and Estates
Harris G. Martin
John D. Northup
Margaret W.S. Puccini
Gregory G. Sewell
Three of the firms’ partners have been named Lawyer of the Year. The Lawyer of the Year selections are:
Todd M. Baiad - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Leamon R. Holliday -Litigation - Real Estate
Carlton E. Joyce - Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants
In addition, three attorneys have been recognized as Ones to Watch. The three selected are:
Lucas D. Bradley: Product Liability Litigation - Defendants; Real Estate Law, Transportation Law
Jordan Dillard: Health Care Law
Gregory Finch: Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants; Product Liability Litigation-Defendants; Transportation Law
Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public, as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere.
