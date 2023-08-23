August 23, 2023 - Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe attorneys William W. Shearouse, Jr., Stephen F. Greenberg, Mark T. Shawe, Malcolm Mackenzie, III, Edwin Byck, William G. Glass, Helen Hester, Christina T. McDonnell, Julianne G. Glisson, George P. Milmine, II, and Stuart Halpern have been peer-selected to be included in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers. 

Best Lawyers is the only purely peer-review guide to the legal profession, and attorneys named to Best Lawyers lists were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 145 practice areas. Best Lawyers is the most visible peer-ranking in the legal industry, partnering with local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.