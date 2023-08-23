August 23, 2023 - Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe attorneys William W. Shearouse, Jr., Stephen F. Greenberg, Mark T. Shawe, Malcolm Mackenzie, III, Edwin Byck, William G. Glass, Helen Hester, Christina T. McDonnell, Julianne G. Glisson, George P. Milmine, II, and Stuart Halpern have been peer-selected to be included in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers.
Best Lawyers is the only purely peer-review guide to the legal profession, and attorneys named to Best Lawyers lists were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 145 practice areas. Best Lawyers is the most visible peer-ranking in the legal industry, partnering with local, regional, and national publications across the globe.
Mr. Shearouse is listed in the practice areas of Litigation – Land Use and Zone, Municipal Law and Real Estate Law. He practices primarily in the areas of commercial and residential real estate transactions, land development and general business. He assists clients with acquisitions, planning, development, operation, leasing, and sales of real property. He also serves as Assistant City Attorney for the City of Savannah, and has served as Judge Pro-Term of the Savannah-Chatham County Recorder’s Court.
Mr. Greenberg is listed in the areas of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debts Right/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Real Estate Law. His practice consists of a combination of real estate, business estate, and creditor bankruptcy work, and he effectively and successfully represents business concerns, lenders and individuals. Mr. Greenberg's practice in the areas of commercial and residential real estate transactions, general business estate, and creditor bankruptcy representation is based on fundamental principles such as providing personal attention to each of his clients, being attentive to details and responding promptly to his clients.
Mr. Shawe is listed in the areas of Litigation – Real Estate, Real Estate Law and Trusts and Estates. He practices law in the areas of general business, corporate law and entity formations, residential and commercial real estate, transactional law, condominium formation and conversions, estate planning and probate, real property foreclosures, mechanics and materialmen's liens. Mr. Shawe has earned an "AV" Preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell Law Directory and has been peer selected as one of "Georgia's Top Lawyers.”
Mr. Mackenzie is listed in the practice areas of Criminal Defense: White Collar, Litigation – Municipal and Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants. Mr. Mackenzie is a trial lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience handling a wide array of civil matters, including personal injury, wrongful death, workers' compensation, employment and business litigation and white collar criminal defense. He has represented corporations, insurers and municipal governments as well as individuals. He is also a neutral (mediator) registered with the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution.
Mr. Byck is listed in the areas of Real Estate Law. He specializes in commercial real estate law with an emphasis on small business lending for business clients. Mr. Byck is one of only a handful of attorneys in the Southeast Georgia area who is designated as a 504 Closing Attorney by the U.S. Small Business Administration and is a member of the regional liaison committee for the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) and an affiliate member of the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO).
Mr. Glass is listed in the areas of Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate and Real Estate Law. He practices in commercial and residential real estate finance, acquisitions, development and leasing, business transactions and administration, and civil litigation.
Ms. Hester is listed in the areas of Commercial Real Estate, Construction Law, Litigation – Real Estate and Real Estate Law. She focuses her practice in the areas of commercial and residential real estate, real estate litigation, complex business litigation, commercial litigation, and construction litigation. She was selected as a Rising Star in the area of Real Estate Law by Georgia Super Lawyers in 2017 and 2018.
Ms. McDonnell is listed in the area of Real Estate Law. Her practice concentration includes residential and commercial real estate, creditor bankruptcy, general business, corporate formation, probate, and estate planning.
Ms. Glisson is listed in the areas of Family Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates and Trusts and Estates. Her practice includes litigating both complex civil and criminal cases of a wide variety in State and Federal Courts, including trial work and litigation for the City of Savannah. She also practiced in the area of Family law for 20 years and remains an active advocate helping victims of domestic violence; her current practice areas encompass probate, including last wills & testaments, trust, and managing estates and related litigation, criminal defense and juvenile law.
Mr. Milmine is listed in the areas of Corporate Law, Litigation – Construction and Real Estate Law. His focused on corporate litigation, contract law and real estate law. Mr. Milmine has represented a diverse array of construction-related businesses during his career, including residential and commercial construction contractors and subcontractors, suppliers, land developers, landowners, and sureties. He has considerable experience in employment law, including the preparation and enforcement of restrictive covenants, as well as in commercial and residential real estate transactions.
Mr. Halpern is listed in the areas of Real Estate Law and Trusts and Estates. He practices primarily in the areas of residential and commercial real estate, development and leasing, business transactions and administration, estate planning and probate, municipal law and civil litigation. Stuart has broad experience in real estate matters and is actively involved in residential and commercial closings, and he has often served as counsel to the City of Savannah for municipal eminent domain work and other real estate matters.
