August 29, 2023 - Due to the impact of Hurricane Idalia, all Chatham County Government offices, except for essential services, will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A decision about government office closures for Thursday will be made Wednesday after assessing the impacts of the storm.
If you have business at the J. Tom Coleman Courthouse on Wednesday, you will need to call the specific court you had business with to get information on rescheduling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.