August 29, 2022 - A Savannah Police officer died in a crash on his way home from work early Monday morning.
According to a statement released by the Savannah Police Department, Officer Reginald Brannen, 23, was traveling home from work in his personal vehicle around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer in the 4200 block of Highway 21 in Garden City. He died as a result of his injuries. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
