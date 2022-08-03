August 3, 2022 - Over the weekend, the City of Savannah implemented investments in public safety, including pay increases, retention bonuses, referral bonuses and a lateral entry program. The pay increases mean a $50,000 starting salary for Savannah police officers and a $48,000 starting salary for Savannah firefighters, both up from a previous starting salary of $44,000. These initiatives represent nearly $4.3 million in additional annual investments in public safety, putting Savannah’s public safety departments in the top 5% in pay among agencies in Georgia.

“This is an investment not only in those who we hope to add to our public safety team but also in making sure the folks on our team now are paid a wage commensurate with their commitment to our city,” said Joseph A. Melder, City Manager. “Remaining competitive in the market is key and so is showing those who serve our community that we appreciate the hard work they put in.”

