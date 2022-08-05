August 5, 2022 - The City of Savannah will soon launch a public engagement process as part of the search for its next police chief. This process will include focus groups and surveys to assist in formulating what our community’s needs and expectations are for this role, and community involvement in interviews to assess how candidates meet those community needs.  

“Understanding what our community wants and needs in our next Chief of Police is critical, which is why we are prioritizing community engagement at the outset of this formal process,” said Joseph A. Melder, City Manager. “I’m confident that through robust community and stakeholder engagement, and a thorough assessment process, and with the expertise of a nationally recognized leader in executive law enforcement recruitment, we will find the right person to lead the Savannah Police Department.”

