November 30, 2022 - The law firm of Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe has added Belen M. Wilson as an attorney with the firm.
Wilson was raised in Savannah and earned a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Before attending law school, she attended Emory University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Spanish.
While in law school, Wilson, who is a native Spanish speaker, was a member of the Wake Forest Law Review, which selected two of her comments for publication. During final year, she was honored with the “Best 3L Publication” and she participated annually in the Wake Forest Law Transactional Law Competition.
