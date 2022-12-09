December 9, 2022 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, has announced that J. Benedict “Ben” Hartman was recently recognized as 2022 Legal Elite by Georgia Trend. Ben Hartman is a partner in the estates and trusts practice group and the corporate taxation practice group.
Georgia Trend, a statewide business publication, recently published its annual issue honoring Georgia’s leading attorneys for their achievements in various practice areas. Legal Elite is compiled by attorneys submitting their nominations through the publication’s website, and the listing is determined solely by attorneys’ votes.
Ben is based in the firm’s St. Simons Island office and has extensive experience in the areas of estate planning, estate administration, fiduciary litigation, incapacity planning/conservatorships, corporation formation, and governance.
An advocate of civic involvement, Ben is a graduate of Leadership Georgia and Leadership Glynn, past president of the Brunswick-Glynn County Bar Association, and board member of the College of Coastal Georgia Foundation and the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Georgia. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and is a past chairman of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
