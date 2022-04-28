April 28, 2022 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP, a trial law firm with offices in Savannah and Atlanta, recently hired attorney Caitlyn Clark as an Associate Attorney at the firm’s Savannah office.
An accomplished medical malpractice and personal injury attorney, Clark is responsible for supporting the legal team at Harris Lowry Manton LLP and developing, handling and preparing cases for trial. She is licensed to practice law in Georgia and South Carolina and is a member of the Georgia Bar Association, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and South Carolina Bar Association.
Prior to joining Harris Lowry Manton LLP, Clark worked as an Associate Attorney at a law firm in Savannah, Ga. and served as a Law Clerk for the Chatham County Probate Court.
“Caitlyn is passionate about representing individuals who have been injured and brings a deep understanding of the legal system in Georgia as well as the needs of our clients,” said Steve Lowry, an award-winning trial lawyer and Founding Partner at Harris Lowry Manton LLP. “Her impressive experience is an asset to our legal team and will benefit new and existing clients.”
Originally from Douglasville, Ga., Clark earned a J.D. from Savannah Law School, where she served as president of the Student Bar Association and the Mock Trial Team. In law school, she also earned multiple CALI Awards and was a member of the Moot Court Team. She also has a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of West Georgia.
For more information, visit hlmlawfirm.com.
