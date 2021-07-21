July 21, 2021 - Chief Roy Minter has announced the appointment of Capt. Ben Herron to the rank of major. He will serve as major over the Criminal Investigations Division.
CAPT. BEN HERRON appointed to rank of Major over Criminal Investigations Division
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“Ben Herron brings a wealth of knowledge not only of policing but of policing in Savannah,” Chief Roy Minter said. “He has served the citizens of Savannah for more than 30 years and has commanded multiple divisions within the Savannah Police Department. He has a proven track record addressing crime and issues specific to Savannah and has demonstrated the commitment, knowledge and foresight to lead at the major’s level.”
Herron joined the department in January 1988 and was promoted to the rank of captain in 2001. He most recently served as captain over the Northwest Precinct, but has also served as captain over the Special Operations Division, Central Precinct, Criminal Investigations, the Office of Professional Standards, Islands Precinct, Savannah Impact Program, Information Management Division and Patrol.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Savannah State University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Columbus State University. He is also a graduate of the Southern Police Institute and has certificates in POST Instructor Training for the Executive Officers Course, the Police Training Officers Course and the Georgia Command College.
