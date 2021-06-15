June 15, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently hired Cenk “Jack” Erkal as an associate focusing on estate planning and taxation.
Jack previously assisted in the representation of high-net-worth individuals and businesses with their tax disputes against the Internal Revenue Service. He also has corporate tax experience working as a tax analyst.
Jack graduated in 2014, magna cum laude, from Georgia State University with a B.A. in International Relations and earned his J.D. in 2020 from Georgia State University College of Law. During law school, he was a student attorney for the Philip C. Cook Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic and a member of the Business Law Society. Jack also earned an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law in 2021.
For more information about HunterMaclean, call 912.236.0261 or visit www.huntermaclean.com.
