January 15, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, recently added Charles E. Hicks as an associate in the real estate practice group.
Charles Hicks graduated from the University of Georgia with bachelor’s degrees in Public Affairs Journalism and Anthropology. Prior to returning to the University of Georgia to receive his J.D., Charles worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Chamber in New York. During law school, Charles served as executive editor of the Journal of Intellectual Property Law, vice president of the Tax Law Society, and president of OUTLaw. He also assisted with the establishment of the first endowed LGBTG scholarship at a public university in Georgia.
For more information, visit huntermaclean.com.
