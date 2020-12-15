December 15, 2020 - Bouhan Falligant has announced the hiring of Chase Lyndale as an associate attorney for the firm.
Lyndale is a recent graduate, magna cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law and received his Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in psychology with a minor in history from the University of Georgia. He is also a part of the firm’s litigation group focusing his practice in maritime, malpractice and professional liability, transportation and logistics, and healthcare.
Bouhan Falligant is a full-service Georgia law firm with experienced attorneys who can handle a broad range of complex legal issues for businesses, governmental entities, organizations, professionals, and individuals, both regionally and nationally. For more information visit bouhan.com.
