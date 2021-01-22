January 22, 2021 - HunterMaclean, a business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, announced that Christopher H. “Smitty” Smith was recently made a member of the Conference of Freight Counsel. The Conference of Freight Counsel is an association of attorneys in private and in-house practice in the United States, Mexico, and Canada representing motor, rail, ocean, and air freight carriers, brokers, and forwarders in cargo claim and freight charge disputes.
Smitty focuses his mediation practice on complex business disputes, construction law, and catastrophic personal injury. As a partner with HunterMaclean, Smitty serves as the leader of the firm’s Logistics Group. He has tried numerous cases across the country and was nominated to the American Board of Trial Advocates in 2012. He is listed in The Best Lawyers in America© and has been named one of Georgia Trend’s Legal Elite as well as a top attorney by Savannah Magazine. He is a graduate of both Leadership Savannah and the State Bar of Georgia’s Leadership Academy. With twenty years of litigation experience, Smitty has participated in more than one hundred mediations and has been a registered neutral with the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution since 2012.
Smitty received a B.S. in Kinesiology from the College of William and Mary and earned his J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law.
