April 6, 2021 - Christopher R. Lane has been named a partner with the law firm of Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe.

Lane, who has been with the firm for six years, is a native Georgian with ties to coastal Georgia, and he has rapidly become one of south Georgia’s preeminent real estate attorneys. His practice mostly encompasses matters from the acquisition, financing and disposition of both residential and commercial real estate. He is distinguished by the breadth of his experience in commercial and residential real estate law, and his comprehensive familiarity with real estate transactional law has made him one of the foremost real estate lawyers in coastal Georgia.
 
Lane routinely represents buyers, sellers, lenders, landlords, tenants, builders and homeowner associations, and his expertise includes managing transactional matters ranging from the clearance of title and contract review to complex commercial projects. He serves as outside general counsel for the Savannah Area Realtors and is involved with the leadership of The Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia (MBAG), where he was named the 2013-2014 Richard Raymer Associate Member of the Year for MBAG.
 
Visit www.wswgs.com to learn more about Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg and Shawe, LLP.

