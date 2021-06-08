June 8, 2021 - HunterMaclean recently hired Clint A. Guillebeau as an associate in the firm’s Real Estate Group.
Clint’s practice focuses on affordable housing and financing utilizing Low-Income Housing Tax Credits as well as a multitude of federal and state subsidized financing sources. He also has experience with general commercial real estate and commercial transactions.
Clint graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in Political Science and earned his J.D. in 2018 from the University of Georgia School of Law. During law school, he served as a Dean’s Ambassador, an editorial board member for the Journal of Intellectual Property Law, and vice president of the Business Law Society.
As an active member of the community, Clint has volunteered with multiple organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Morningside Assisted Living, the Great American Cleanup, and the Satilla River Cleanup.
Clint is originally from St. Marys, Georgia.
