January 12, 2022 - Oliver Maner LLP has named David Bobo Mullens, III, as a Partner of their law firm in Savannah. Mullens regularly represents businesses, local governments and individuals in all manner of civil disputes. He joined Oliver Maner as an associate in 2014.
“Bobo Mullens is a smart, hard-working and energetic young lawyer who fits in well with Oliver Maner’s litigation practice. We are proud and fortunate to have him join our firm as a partner and we are confident his leadership and expertise will serve the Firm and our clients well for years to come,” said Partner Patrick T. O’Connor.
Mullens' practice focuses on business litigation, county and municipal liability, transportation law and select personal injury cases. He has authored a number of professional and scholarly articles relevant to Georgia and the Georgia Ports, published by the Georgia Bar Journal, the Georgia Journal of International and Comparative Law and the Savannah Morning News. Additionally, Mullens has been recognized by his peers and colleagues in SuperLawyers® as a “Rising Star” in the field of litigation.
"This is the highest honor of my career," Mullens said. "I am humbled by this recognition from a firm that is so dedicated to this community. I’ll work harder than ever to earn this position every day."
Mullens is admitted to practice before state trial and appellate courts in Georgia, U.S. District Courts of Georgia, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division and is a graduate of the State Bar of Georgia's YLD Leadership Academy. He is also a past President of the Savannah Bar Association Young Lawyer Division.
He is also a mediator registered with the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution. Mullens enjoys serving in this role in cases involving personal injury, debt collection and commercial disputes. Additionally, he serves as an assistant city attorney for two municipalities in the Savannah area.
Mullens earned his B.A. in history at the University of Virginia in 2011. He completed his studies for his J.D. at the University of Georgia School of Law, cum laude, in 2014. During law school, Mullens served on the editorial board of the Georgia Journal of International and Comparative Law. He was also an active member of the Prosecutorial Clinic, gaining valuable courtroom experience winning bench and jury trials while working in the Rockdale County DA Office. In his third year of law school, Mullens was recognized for his involvement in trial advocacy and was chosen as a pupil at the Orr Inn of Court.
Outside of his practice, Mullens enjoys shooting sporting clays, hunting, reading, and exploring the waterways of Chatham County with his wife, Stuart Elizabeth, and two daughters.
