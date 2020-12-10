December 10, 2020 - For the 18th year, Georgia Trend magazine has recognized Georgia’s top lawyers in its highly anticipated “Legal Elite” list published annually in the magazine’s December issue. Oliver Maner announced that nine of the firm’s lawyers were nominated and named to the annual list by their peers who represent 16 legal practice areas from all corners of the state.
Oliver Maner lawyers named to Georgia Trend’s 2020 “Legal Elite” list include:
I. Greg Hodges, Partner - Personal Injury
Robert W. Schivera, Partner - Corporate Law
Patricia T. Paul, Partner - Labor & Employment
Lee A. Summerford, Partner - Taxes, Estates & Trusts
Andrew M. Wilkes, Partner - Family Law
Benjamin M. Perkins, Partner - Business Law & General Practice / Trial Law
Paul H. Threlkeld, Partner - General Practice / Trial Law
George T. Major, Jr., Partner - Personal Injury
T. Lawrence Evans, Partner - Bankruptcy / Creditors’ Rights
“We have an incredibly talented team of lawyers here at Oliver Maner and extremely grateful for the recognition of our efforts to provide elite legal expertise and understanding of the practice areas of law we represent,” said Oliver Maner Managing Partner Patrick O’Connor.
To view the full list of Georgia Trend’s 2020 Legal Elite: https://editions.mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=8924&i=685346&p=71
