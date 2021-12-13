December 13, 2021 - Now through Friday, Dec. 17, the Big Savannah Toy Drive is collecting holiday gifts for the children served by Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC). The goal of the toy drive is to collect specific items on the children’s individual wish lists as well as more general items for the kids, such as stocking stuffers, gift cards, games, and school and craft supplies.
Presented by The Eichholz Law Firm, the Big Savannah Toy Drive encourages members of the public to give in one of two ways: first, donors can sign up to fulfill a wish list at bigsavannahtoydrive.com/ways-to-donate, or second, donors can view a list of CCAC’s suggested gifts at bigsavannahtoydrive.com/ways-to-donate#suggested. Donors can drop off new, unwrapped gifts at the following locations during regular business hours:
- The Eichholz Law Firm (319 Eisenhower Drive)
- Erica Davis Lowcountry (3209 East Victory Drive)
- ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear (350 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard)
- The Hipster Hound (115 Echols Avenue and 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13)
- Hustle & Blow Dry Bar (5521 Abercorn Street, Suite 300)
- Royal Treatment Barber Parlor (1122 East Montgomery Cross Road)
In addition to The Eichholz Law Firm and these businesses hosting donation drop-off boxes, the Big Savannah Toy Drive has been made possible by generous contributions from several local companies. TradeBark designed the toy drive logo and website. And on Dec. 18, the campaign will conclude with a finale event for which Old Savannah Tours will be providing a trolley to pick up all of the gifts collected during the toy drive. Alienworx Productions will be there to capture video of the festive campaign finale.
For more information about the Big Savannah Toy Drive drop-off locations, wish lists and more, visit bigsavannahtoydrive.com.
