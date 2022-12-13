December 13, 2022 - George T. Major Jr. of the Savannah law firm Oliver Maner LLP has been named as one of Georgia Trend's 2022 "Legal Elite" for Personal Injury. Major has now received this honor for three consecutive years. 

This is the 20th annual publication of Georgia Trend's "Legal Elite" issue, which recognizes attorneys considered the best in their field. To compile this listing, attorneys submitted hundreds of nominations to Georgia Trend's website. Anyone who is a member of the State Bar and lives and practices in Georgia was eligible to vote and to be voted onto this list. Respondents were not allowed to vote for themselves.

