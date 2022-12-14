December 14, 2022 - During National Homelessness Awareness Month in November, Oliver Maner LLP partnered with other local law firms for the second consecutive year to raise funds and collect supplies for Parker’s House: A Home for Women at Union Mission. This new program is Savannah and Coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive supportive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.
Oliver Maner attorneys Amelia Stevens, Joy Bonner and Victoria Nease presented the donations to Michael Traynor, President and CEO of Savannah-based Union Mission, alongside Oliver Maner Partner Bill Hunter, who also serves on the Executive Committee for the Board of Directors at Union Mission.
"We can't thank Oliver Maner enough for their involvement and hard work in making this a reality. Their attorneys and staff went the extra mile and many women experiencing homelessness in our community will benefit and find some comfort due to their efforts," Traynor said.
Savannah-Chatham County has the second-highest rate of homelessness in Georgia. According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless 2020 HUD PIT Survey, on any given night, more than 180 women in Chatham County are experiencing homelessness.
The Parker’s House: A Home For Women offers 16 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, providing emergency housing and supportive services to 32 unaccompanied, homeless women for up to 90 days at a time. Since the program opened on September 6th, Union Mission has served 71 women in our community. The supply drive from Oliver Maner included personal care items, ranging from soap and toothpaste to sheets and blankets.
“We want to thank the Savannah community for their incredible generosity,” Stevens said. "Parker’s House is the only facility along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina dedicated solely to unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness. We are happy that this year was once again a success in raising the much-needed support for these women who find themselves homeless."
Parker’s House is located at 125 Fahm St., Savannah, in the former JC Lewis Healthcare building. The goal of this program is to help residents maintain stable housing and become independent members of the community.
