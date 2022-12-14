December 14, 2022 - During National Homelessness Awareness Month in November, Oliver Maner LLP partnered with other local law firms for the second consecutive year to raise funds and collect supplies for Parker’s House: A Home for Women at Union Mission. This new program is Savannah and Coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive supportive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.

Oliver Maner attorneys Amelia Stevens, Joy Bonner and Victoria Nease presented the donations to Michael Traynor, President and CEO of Savannah-based Union Mission, alongside Oliver Maner Partner Bill Hunter, who also serves on the Executive Committee for the Board of Directors at Union Mission.

